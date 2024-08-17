Australian legend Black Caviar dies from hoof condition

Australian sprinter Black Caviar, who came and conquered Royal Ascot in 2012, has died at the age of 18.

The mare, who had just given birth to a foal by Snitzel, was suffering from a severe hoof condition and was euthanized shortly afterwards.

She truly captured the hearts of her nation, going 25 races unbeaten throughout her career, including 15 at the highest level.

Her Royal Ascot victory was noteworthy for many reasons, not only did she travel from the other side of the world rather than taking the easy option by staying at home to maintain her record, the race itself was full of drama.

Despite the 2012 Diamond Jubilee Stakes (now Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee) containing some of the best sprinters in Europe, she was still sent off the 1-6 favourite.

Jockey Luke Nolen nevertheless always looked in control on Peter Moody’s star, who was five at the time, however he eased up before the winning line and Black Caviar slowed quicker than anticipated, with Moonlight Cloud closing to within a head to gasps from the crowd.

Moody admitted her death had hit him hard but there was nothing the vets could do to save her due to laminitis.

“You don’t think it affects you,” he told www.racing.com. “But you are being stupid not to think it doesn’t. It’s impossible not to get attached to most animals let alone one like her.

“She had a milk infection about a week ago and we just treated it like you do with all broodmares, But, like a lot of treatments, it went straight to her feet.

“Basically, it killed her feet.

“She had the foal this morning, a colt foal by Snitzel and they put her down shortly after that on humane grounds.

“They scanned her feet yesterday and there was no blood flow at all to her feet. There was minimum blood flow to her feet anyhow but there was none and she’s such a big girl.

“I rang all the staff and told them. They were all very upset.”

Nolen said: “It’s a hollow feeling.

“You could say she was just a horse, but she was more than a horse and that’s why we’re feeling a bit blue. She meant a great deal to us.

“She was an integral part of my career but, more importantly, she was so important for racing itself. She was one of our equine heroes.

“It was great to be a part of her story, but I always felt a bit guilty because anyone could’ve done the job.”