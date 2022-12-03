Authorised Speed overcomes last-flight scare to shine at Sandown

Authorised Speed survived a final-flight scare to book a return to Sandown for the Tolworth Hurdle by winning the Brian Giles Memorial “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle in impressive style at the Esher track.

This race was the starting point for the imperious Constitution Hill 12 months ago, and Gary Moore’s Champion Bumper fifth looks another above-average winner of the two-mile contest.

Having opened his hurdling account in facile fashion at Lingfield last month, the five-year-old was sent off the 1-3 favourite and as the race developed it became clear that Authorised Speed’s only danger would be the Nicky Henderson-trained second-favourite, Immortal.

Authorised Speed was beginning to stretch away and assert his dominance in the run to the last when briefly giving his rival hope with a bad blunder, but the winner was soon gathered up by Jamie Moore and pushed out for a six-and-a-half-length success.

Moore senior missed the race due to traffic issues, but Joshua Moore, who is assisting his father following his retirement from the saddle, was on hand to watch Authorised Speed storm to success and confirmed the progressive youngster will now be tested in Grade One company.

He said: “I rode him in the Champion Bumper when he was the first British horse home.

“I said then he was a proper horse, and the reason I came back from injury.

“He’s easy to deal with, an absolute gentleman, and as this was only his second run over hurdles, he will learn more.”

He continued: “It was heavy when he won at Lingfield, and Jamie said he’s the best we’ve had since Goshen.

“Funnily enough this ground is not really soft enough for him. Hopefully it will be testing when he comes back here for the Tolworth Hurdle (January 7).”