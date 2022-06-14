Baaeed delivers Queen Anne honours in style

Baaeed ensured Royal Ascot 2022 started with a bang as he produced another dominant display in the curtain-raising Queen Anne Stakes.

Unbeaten in seven previous starts and so impressive on his seasonal reappearance in the Lockinge at Newbury last month, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old was sent off the 1-6 favourite under Jim Crowley.

Always travelling powerfully over the straight mile, the Sea The Stars colt quickened smartly two furlongs out and soon stamped his authority on the Group One contest as he kicked comfortably clear.

Baaeed only had to be pushed out hands and heels in the closing stages to score by a length and three-quarters, with the front-running Real World a clear second, just as he was in the Lockinge.

Haggas was a relieved man afterwards – and pointed towards York’s Juddmonte International in August for an eagerly-awaited step to a mile and quarter.

He said: “He won nicely, he didn’t really do a lot really.

“He looked like he tracked the right horse, the other horse ran well actually, but I don’t think he was extended fully.

“You can’t learn anything from that, he travels well and settles well and that’s pretty important if you’re going up in trip.

“I’ll speak to Sheikha Hissa and Angus (Gold, racing manager), but I think we are all keen to give it (stepping up in trip) a go and that will be at York and there’s potentially Goodwood (Sussex Stakes) in the meantime.

“He’s obviously a good miler and he’s bred to get further so I think we’d like to try and I think it would be remiss of us not too. It would be the easy option to stay at a mile.”

He went on: “It’s great because he is now doing it regularly in Group One races. It is exciting, I haven’t really seen it properly, but he didn’t really look like he was extended today. I had done 6,000 steps by six o’clock this morning – my doctor will be thrilled with me.

“I do feel a little bit of pressure, but I’m a bit more relaxed now.

“If everyone enjoys him, it’s great. We are very lucky to have him. We will possibly go to the Sussex Stakes, possibly.

“As Maureen said this morning, I said, ‘oh a bit of pressure today’, but she said we are much better off we are not at Thirsk today – we are much better off being here under a bit of pressure. So thank God he has won. He is very nice.”

Crowley added: “I just let him stretch out for the last furlong of the race. It was like clockwork.

“It’s the pinnacle. You spend your whole life waiting for a horse like this to come along. Everyone says to enjoy it, but there is a lot of pressure. But I love it and I enjoy it. It’s why we do it. Sheikh Hamdan would be looking down smiling and I’m so pleased that Sheikha Hissa is here today.

“William and Maureen Haggas have done an unbelievable job with him and it is a pleasure to get on him and do the steering.”

Jim Crowley celebrates winning the Queen Anne Stakes on Baaeed (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Sheikha Hissa, who assumed control of Shadwell after her father Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum died last year, said: “It is very exciting, especially as he is a home-bred as well. He has brought us so much joy, especially at this time. Especially last year – it was a joy to watch him.

“Hopefully we will be stepping him up – whether he goes to the Sussex or straight to the Juddmonte, we’ll see.

“Obviously his brother (Coronation Cup winner Hukum) and all of his family have been stepped up, so he has been bred for that. He has shown some speed, so William and I were adamant he will stay at a mile until we see he is ready – and I think he is ready.

“We all feel pressure when he runs. I promised myself that I will enjoy it whatever happens, because I don’t know when I will see a horse like this again. Whether in five years’ time I look back and we are always stressed – that defeats the purpose doesn’t it. We will try to enjoy it as much as possible.

“I have so much pride (to take on my father’s baton). I hope I do him justice. I hope that there are many more from this bloodline that we can enjoy, because he worked very hard on it.

“We have had conversations (about the breeding) all the time, so it is nice to enjoy something that he bred himself.”

Real World (all blue) did his best to make a race of it against Baaeed (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

The admirable Real World is also heading up in trip, with Sandown on the cards before a potential rematch on the Knavesmire.

His trainer Saeed bin Suroor said: “Baaeed is different class, it is the same result as at Newbury in the Lockinge. Real World ran well, he was just beaten by a better horse. He is getting closer, but not close enough!

“I am thinking about a mile and a quarter, maybe the Eclipse in two weeks. I would be keen to run him, but I need to see how he comes back from here. Maybe also the Juddmonte after.”