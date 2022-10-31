Baaeed leaves Newmarket for new life at stud

Baaeed has settled into his new home at Nunnery Stud as he prepares for his second career as a stallion.

The Shadwell-owned colt, who won 10 of his 11 career starts, bowed out following the only defeat of his career at Ascot on Champions Day.

Trained by William Haggas, Baaeed Summerville Lodge stables on Monday with racing manager Angus Gold and jockey Jim Crowley among those saying goodbye.

“It’s tinged with sadness, but it’s exciting to think that one day sons and daughters of Baaeed might come back here,” said Haggas.

“He has been very sound, has got a great temperament, a lot of ability and a turn of foot. If you package all those things together, you’re going to get the real deal and he’s been that.

“Sheikh Hamdan (founder of Shadwell) was a fabulous supporter of ours and it just means a lot to have a horse of this nature and quality for Sheikha Hissa and the family. I’m very sad that Sheikh Hamdan wasn’t here to witness it, but he would’ve loved the journey, just as we’ve done.”

A homebred son of Sea The Stars, Baaeed arrived at Nunnery Stud in the Cotswolds and was greeted by Shadwell’s bloodstock manager Stephen Collins.

Collins said: “This is a fantastic day for Sheikha Hissa, her family, Shadwell and for Nunnery Stud – it’s very exciting for us all. It’s a wonderful testament to Sheikh Hamdan’s legacy, bearing in mind that this story began nearly 40 years ago when he bought Height of Fashion and here we are today with the arrival of Baaeed, who’s a direct descendant of the mare.

“It’s important to thank William and everyone at Somerville Lodge for the superb job that they did with Baaeed. The team at Nunnery Stud will now look to continue that excellent work preparing the horse for his new career as a stallion.

“We’ve just been overwhelmed with interest in Baaeed from breeders from all over Europe and beyond, including America and Japan. I have no doubt he will be heavily oversubscribed for his first season.

“He ticks all the boxes. He was a magnificent racehorse, has a great pedigree, poise and athleticism. When you have a package like that, you’d very confident this is a horse that could serve us well for many years.”