Baaeed may wait for Celebration Mile

The Celebration Mile and Prix Jacques le Marois are among the options under consideration for the hugely exciting Baaeed.

In the space of just over a month, the William Haggas-trained three-year-old has made a winning debut at Leicester, dominated his rivals in a Newmarket novice event and returned to the July Course to slam talented colts like Maximal and One Ruler in Listed company last week.

While an outing at Glorious Goodwood in the Group Three Thoroughbred Stakes is not being ruled out, the Sea The Stars colt appears likely to given more time to recover from his recent exertions before being stepped up in class again.

Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell Estate, said: “I think Baaeed is a very good horse, hopefully.

“I haven’t discussed it any further with William as yet, but I think Goodwood is going to come too soon.

“He’s had three races in relatively quick succession – he’s gone from winning a maiden a month ago to suddenly being an impressive Listed winner in a short space of time.

“There’s the Celebration Mile at Goodwood at the end of August, or if he (Haggas) wanted to go a step further there’s the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville, but all the same problems apply in terms of getting to France these days.

“I’m waiting to have a chat with William once he’s had a good look at the horse and see what he thinks. He might turn round and say ‘he looks fine, let’s go to Goodwood’. He was talking about the Group Three race over a mile (Thoroughbred Stakes).

“However, he did say he didn’t want to overdo it because the horse is in a great place at the moment. He might be the best three-year-old we have in training, so we’ve got to do the right thing by him.”

Baaeed is one of several promising three-year-olds for the Shadwell team.

Mandoob (right) winning at Lingfield (PA Wire)

Brian Meehan’s Mandoob ran with plenty of credit when runner-up in last week’s Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket, while the Haggas-trained Royal Ascot winner Mohaafeth is bound for the Sky Bet York Stakes on Saturday week.

Moshaawer, meanwhile – who is trained by Roger Varian and recently impressed in a minor event at Doncaster – is viewed as a possible St Leger candidate.

“Mandoob ran very well and is a very nice horse,” said Gold.

“He’s never been a great mover in slower paces, so Brian has to be careful with him – he’s not a horse we can run every day of the week and on fast ground.

“We’ll space his races out and look for the best opportunity somewhere on a nice track. It’s early days in his career, but he’s got plenty of talent and he’s one to look forward to if we can keep him in one piece.

The ideal scenario would be he wins next time and then we can look at the Juddmonte International

“Mohaafeth is heading for York, all being well. He worked on Tuesday morning and looks in good shape.

“These things are never easy. But the ideal scenario would be he wins next time, and then we can look at the Juddmonte International.

“I think Moshaawer is an improving horse – we always hoped he was going to be. He’s had niggling problems with a stress fracture and things, and he is a work in progress.

“Is he going to make up into a Leger horse? I think the idea was to give him another run at the end of this month, and if he was going to win that then you could look at the Great Voltigeur at York and we could see if he’s got the class to be a Leger horse or not.

“I think he will make a nice staying horse next year.”