Baaeed ready to step up in class for Thoroughbred Stakes

Baaeed makes the transition from Listed to Group Three level in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes at Goodwood on Friday

The William Haggas-trained colt is three from three so far, supplementing maiden and novice wins with a cosy four-length victory in the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes at Newmarket this month.

Those three wins have all come over a mile – which Angus Gold, racing manager for owner Shadwell Estates, admits is something of a surprise, given he is a full brother to 14-furlong winner Hukum, and he envisages a stiffer trip being required in due course.

He is eager to see how Baaeed fares moved up in company on the Sussex Downs, just over three weeks after his Listed strike.

Baaeed (right) was a clear-cut winner at Newmarket last time (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

He said: “It’s a step up and it’s all happened quite quickly for him. He’s had three relatively quick runs – but from what William and his team can see at home, he seems in good shape. He seems to have a good mind on him – he takes it well.

“The interesting thing with this horse is, from his pedigree, you would think he wanted further and yet he’s got the class to be winning so far – including a decent race last time – over a mile.

“One day, I’m imagining we will be wanting to a go a mile and a quarter with him – but equally at the same time, you couldn’t say the way he won at Newmarket last time he necessarily needed a jump up in trip just yet.”

The only concern for Baaeed would be if the Goodwood ground were to turn testing again.

Gold added: “There’s talk of rain on Thursday night, and I think if it was heavy rain and it went back to what it was on Tuesday, there’s every chance he wouldn’t be there. If it’s just on the easy side of good, I can’t see that being too much of a problem.

“When they’ve done all their winning on faster ground, until you’ve seen them go on slower you don’t know. If it got really bad, he probably wouldn’t (run).”

El Drama (left) was a winner at Chester in May (Alan Crowhurs/PA) (PA Wire)

Baaeed is one of eight contenders – with Roger Varian’s Dee Stakes winner El Drama and Free Handicap hero Tactical his closest rivals on the official ratings, while Aidan O’Brien’s Khartoum and Sir Mark Todd’s Tasman Bay, last seen when second in the King Edward VII Stakes, are other leading hopes.

Euchen Glen leads the way in the other Group Three on the card, the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Glorious Stakes.

The eight-year-old is on a career-high mark of 116 after a sterling campaign which has seen him win the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes and the Listed Gala Stakes, as well as finishing a close-up fifth in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot.

Euchen Glen bids for another Group Three win at Goodwood (Alan Crowhurst/PA) (PA Wire)

His trainer Jim Goldie was pleased to see rain at Goodwood earlier in the week, with any cut in the ground a positive for his 12-time winner.

He said: “He’s in good form, and the bit of rain won’t have harmed his chances. It’ll probably be drying out a bit by Friday, but I’d imagine it’ll still be good. It shouldn’t be fast ground, which might be a concern for us.

“He seems great. We’re happy with him, and he should run well – especially if the ground is on the soft side, I would think he’ll take a bit of beating, but it will dry out.”

Group One winner Mogul drops in class for Aidan O’Brien (Dan Abraham/PA) (PA Archive)

Euchen Glen must shoulder a 3lb penalty for his Brigadier Gerard win, which puts him at a distinct disadvantage with Aidan O’Brien’s Mogul – a dual Group One winner last year, who drops in company and boasts a rating of 117.

Goldie nonetheless hopes his charge can use his recent run of fine form to his advantage against the Ballydoyle raider, who was last seen finishing last of six in the Coronation Cup.

He added: “He’s a good horse – we have to give him weight, but we’re giving him weight because we’ve been winning Group Threes, and he hasn’t. He’s got to turn up in the form he was before. My job is to get (Euchen Glen) there as well as we can, and let the rest worry about us.

“He’s proved he handles the track – he ran well in the two-miler last year. A mile and a half will suit him – if they go an honest pace, we’ll be there or thereabouts.

“I’m looking forward to it. Goodwood is a great festival, and usually the best horses turn up there.”

Outbox also runs at Goodwood (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Fox Tal, who was beaten three and a quarter lengths by Euchen Glen in the Gala, is one of two for Andrew Balding – alongside Alounak, with recent York second Outbox representing Archie Watson and Hollie Doyle.

Saeed bin Suroor’s Passion And Glory is on a hat-trick after a couple of eye-catching handicap wins – with the nine-strong line up also featuring last year’s winner, the Haggas-trained Pablo Escobarr, who has failed to strike in four subsequent runs.