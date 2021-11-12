12 November 2021

Back On The Lash claims cross-country spoils

By NewsChain Sport
12 November 2021

Back On The Lash stayed on strongly up the hill to win a thrilling race for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham

After 32 fences and three and three-quarter miles, it was the Martin Keighley-trained seven-year-old who got up in the final half-furlong to land the spoils in the hands of Sean Bowen.

Back On The Lash, who was backed down to 4-1 favourite, was never too far off the pace set by Potters Corner and Alpha Des Obeaux – but he was only fourth jumping the second-last fence.

Back On The Lash (black cap, right) tracks the front-runners (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Diesel D’Allier, the winner in 2019, led at that point and looked like landing the honours for a second time, only to give way in the closing stages.

The race developed into a duel on the climb home between Back On The Lash and Singing Banjo, with the former prevailing by a neck.

Diesel D’Allier was a length and a half back in third followed by the Henry de Bromhead-trained pair of Plan Of Attack and Balko Des Flos.

