Bad timing for Stradivarius team leaves options open

Owner Bjorn Nielsen will determine plans for Stradivarius after a late setback saw his staying star miss out on a planned York outing.

The eight-year-old was due to bid for a fourth win in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup, and a seventh victory overall on the Knavesmire, after pushing Kyprios all the way in the Goodwood Cup last time out.

However, trainers John and Thady Gosden announced the son of Sea The Stars had a bruised foot and would not run early on Friday morning.

Stradivarius won the Yorkshire Cup back in May (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Stradivarius has only once been declared a non runner, when testing ground saw him bypass last year’s Goodwood Cup, and Thady Gosden was left ruing the timing of the setback.

He said: “We were checking him over this morning, as we do routinely with runners, and noticed he just wasn’t quite right and a bit sore on his foot.

“It’s pretty remarkable that he’s been able to meet every engagement over the many years, never missed a race.

“Obviously it is frustrating and disappointing for people at York who may have come to see him, but we have to do the correct thing by the horse.”

The three-time Gold Cup owner holds an entry in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on October 15. Before that there is the option of the Doncaster Cup he won in both 2019 and 2021 on September 9, although any final decision on future plans will be taken by his owner-breeder.

Gosden added: “Possibly (Doncaster Cup), we’ll talk to Bjorn Nielsen, the owner, and decide what he would like to do from here.”