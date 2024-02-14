Bahrain runner Lucander headlines international weekend for Baker

George Baker is ready for a jet-setting weekend as he saddles Lucander in Bahrain and Cemhaan and Cumulonimbus on the snow in St Moritz.

The trainer is no stranger to either jurisdiction and has enjoyed success at both, but he has never taken in both meetings on the same weekend before.

Lucander runs in the H.H Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup on Friday and Baker is eyeing further riches in the sun.

“We have seven horses over here this season. Lucander has won a Turf Series race and ran a massive race in the Crown Prince’s Cup,” he said.

“He will run this week in H.H Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Al Khalifa Cup. He has also been invited to stay here for the King’s Cup which is a very valuable race in the beginning of March. It’s been a very good campaign so far and it’s been great to be involved.”

Ancient Greece broke new ground for Baker when winning three times on the White Turf at St Moritz in 2013 with Wargrave another winner on the ice.

Cumulonimbus also the distinction of being owned by the owner of a Kentucky Derby winner, Ramiro Restrepo.

“Cumulonimbus is a new addition to the team. He is a horse that my wife Candida and I loved when we saw him at the Tattersalls Autumn Horses In Training Sale in October but he went for 150,000 guineas so we thought he was gone on to other pastures,” said Baker.

“But we were called that night by Ramiro Restrepo, who is involved in the syndicate that won the Kentucky Derby last year with Mage. Ramiro had noted our exploits on the frozen lake at St Moritz and the call was a lovely one to get as it was to ask us if were interested to train the horse and prepare him for St Moritz.

“Cemhaan has always been a quality performer in the UK. He was third at Royal Ascot last year and the previous year he won the Heritage Handicap on 1000 Guineas day at Newmarket. He is a proven horse.

“Both horses have done everything we have asked of them. All we can do is send them in good form and good health and that is the case right now.”