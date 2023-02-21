Baker hoping to chart Pertemps path with Mullins recruit

Jon Snow is pencilled in for his British debut at Chepstow on Saturday, as he looks to book his slot at the Cheltenham Festival.

The French-bred gelding was previously run in the Susannah Ricci silks and trained by Willie Mullins, winning five times over hurdles and fences before changing hands last autumn.

George Baker is now the eight-year-old’s trainer after he topped ThoroughBid’s Autumn Sale at £50,000 and is looking forward to running him for the first time for new connections at the weekend.

Entered in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Chepstow, the horse’s performance will determine which race he lines up for when the Festival gets under way at Cheltenham in March.

“All being well, Jon Snow’s entered up at Chepstow in the Pertemps qualifier on Saturday,” said Baker.

“If he finishes in the first four on Saturday and he qualifies for the Pertemps, he’ll go there.

“That’s over the extended trip, the three-mile trip, which I think would suit him.

“If he doesn’t finish in the first four on Saturday then we have the option of the Coral Cup, he will probably run in one or the other of those two – those are my thoughts are the moment.

“Let’s hope he gets through Saturday in good form, we’re pretty excited to get him out on the track.”

Jon Snow is partly owned by Paul Bowden, the same man also involved in the ownership of Flat campaigner Lucander – a horse likely headed for the Winter Derby at Lingfield after a successful bout in the desert of Bahrain.

Few owners can say they have switched their attentions from the Bahrain Flat scene to the Cheltenham Festival in the space of a month, but Baker’s wide-lens approach has paid dividends for connections so far.

He said: “It’s brilliant really, Paul Bowden has been a fantastic supporter of ours.

“You’ve got to make this game fun for the owners and if that means searching for opportunities on foreign shores then that’s great, and it’s also fantastic to be involved in the bigger races back home.”