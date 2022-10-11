11 October 2022

Balding admits to Coltrane fear ahead of Ascot run

By NewsChain Sport
11 October 2022

Andrew Balding fears his Doncaster Cup hero Coltrane could be “over the top” ahead of the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Saturday.

The Mastercraftsman gelding has certainly enjoyed a profitable campaign, also winning the Ascot Stakes at the Royal meeting in June and a Listed prize at Sandown.

He went on to finish fourth in the Goodwood Cup and second in the Lonsdale Cup before inflicting a surprise defeat on dual Long Distance Cup winner Trueshan on Town Moor last month.

Trueshan could once again be in opposition this weekend, provided Alan King is happy with conditions, and Balding is concerned it could prove to be one run too many for his charge.

“Coltrane is in great form, but he’s had a long year,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“I know I said that before Doncaster too, but he worked almost too well on Saturday – he flew, or at least he did by his standards – and that’s sometimes an indication that they are going over the top.”

Coltrane is a 7-1 shot with most firms while Trueshan is as low as 6-4 in some quarters, despite doubts about his participation.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least eight dead as Russia bombards Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

world news

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

world news

Miracle of three-year-old who survived Thai nursery massacre

world news