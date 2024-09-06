Ballet Slippers tip-toes her way to success at Ascot

Aidan O’Brien will step Ballet Slippers up in grade before the season is out after she outclassed her rivals at Ascot on Friday.

Impeccably-bred as a daughter of Dubawi out of the seven-time Group One winner Minding, the youngster finished third behind the exciting Red Letter on her Curragh debut before being caught late on by the also-promising Falling Snow at the same track last month.

On the strength of that form, Ballet Slippers was a prohibitively-priced 1-4 shot for the Wesco Anixter EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes and duly went straight to the lead under Ryan Moore.

Kylie Of Lochalsh briefly loomed up looking a threat early in the home straight, but her challenge petered out soon after and with the rail to help, the market leader galloped on strongly to see off an encouraging effort from newcomer Music Piece by a length.

Paddy Power cut Ballet Slippers to 8-1 from 10-1 for the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on October 11, while offering 20-1 for both next season’s 1000 Guineas and the Oaks.

O’Brien was not at Ascot, but said: “We’re delighted with her and think she’s going to be a lovely middle-distance filly for next year.

“She’s a lovely, genuine, straightforward filly really and I’m delighted that she’s won and handled an ease in the ground.

“We might have a look at a Listed or Group race next and see where we are, but really we’re thinking she’s a middle-distance filly for next year.”

James Doyle enjoyed a double on the card, steering Calla Lagoon (9-2) to victory in the Charbonnel Et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes for Ralph Beckett before striking gold for his main employers Wathnan Racing aboard Diego Ventura in the Juddmonte British EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

The latter was making his stable debut for Hamad Al Jehani, having being snapped up by his Qatari-based owners after making a winning start to his career at Naas in July for Gavin Cromwell.

A 6-5 favourite to follow up on his British bow, Diego Ventura was delivered with his challenge in the final furlong by Doyle and got the better of a protracted duel with Spirit Of Farhh by a head.

“He didn’t begin all that good and with green horses around me going every which way we got spat out the back, so we had to go to plan B and try to teach him,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.

“Obviously it was a disadvantage being drawn where we were, so I’d planned to get as near to this rail as we could, I just didn’t think we’d be nearly last trying to do it!

“It’s only his second start and he showed the will to win when he needed it. He was giving chunks of weight away to the second horse, so it’s all positive.”

Terries Royale discovered his second wind to ensure Serena Brotherton emerged triumphant in the LK Bennett Lady Amateur Jockeys Handicap.

Mick Appleby’s charge was bidding to provide her 53-year-old rider with a ladies’ race double after she secured her fourth Queen’s Mother’s Cup at York in May, a race which traditionally sees the successful jockey win their weight in champagne.

Terries Royale (6-1) looked booked for minor honours after being challenged and passed by the Becky Smith-ridden 7-2 favourite Shaladar, but rallied late on to get back up and score by a neck.

Brotherton said: “It was a really brave performance (to come back), but it was my fault – he’s taken me into the race and got there and has been a bit green and thought ‘what do I do’?

“When Becky came, he had something then to concentrate on and he’s run and been really gutsy. He’s seen it out really well and loved the ground.

“You can’t buy this feeling. Any winner anywhere is special, but when it’s Ascot it’s probably even more special, especially after York this year – you never get the two good ones in the same season, so it’s magic.”