Ballydoyle big guns both possible for National duty
Aidan O’Brien has not ruled out the possibility of running both City Of Troy and Henry Longfellow in Sunday’s Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.
Both colts are unbeaten and feature prominently in the betting for next year’s Classics.
O’Brien had suggested that Henry Longfellow would wait for the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket after he won the Futurity Stakes three weeks ago but his name was a surprise inclusion when declarations came through on Friday morning.
“It’s possible they could both run. Both are in good form,” said O’Brien.
He looked a bit unusual at Newmarket, didn't he
“Obviously City Of Troy would prefer the ground to be quick whereas Henry Longfellow handles an ease but they are both in good form.
“Both of them have had two runs each. It’s a good while since City Of Troy ran but he’s been in good form at home so I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on.
“Obviously Henry Longfellow only ran a couple of weeks ago but he’s been well also.
“It has been a while since City Of Troy ran so he is ready for a comeback run if we’re going to run him again after this but he looked a bit unusual at Newmarket, didn’t he.”
