Ballyhane bid in Lyons’ sights for Sacred Bridge

Ger Lyons is eyeing the valuable €300,000 Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas on Monday for his unbeaten filly Sacred Bridge.

Winner of both her starts to date, the Juddmonte-owned juvenile has created a good impression so far this season.

While Lyons is fearful of soft ground derailing his plans, the current good to firm ground is offering him hope.

“At the minute Sacred Bridge is scheduled to run,” said Lyons.

“She wouldn’t run on soft or heavy, but on summer ground she’ll run.

“She’s in good form. It would be a nice next step for her and then we can go back to the stakes races, but the prize money is so good it makes sense to go that route first.”

Lyons could also run course and distance winner Recurrent Dream while Jarvis would also run if making the cut.

“Recurrent Dream is by Elzaam, and so is eligible for the €50,000 Joe Foley is putting up if the winner is by a Ballyhane Stud stallion. He has won at Naas already and all things being equal will take his chance,” said Lyons.

“Jarvis is still in it also. He was second last time out at the Curragh. He’s probably too honest.

“I don’t think he’s a sprinter, in time he will want further but he won’t get seven furlongs by jumping and running the way he’s running. Hopefully he might get into the consolation nursery.

“It’s good money so we’re trying to support the race the best we can.”