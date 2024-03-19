Ballymount Boy limbering up for new campaign

Adrian Keatley’s smart performer Ballymount Boy is pencilled in for a step up in trip as he limbers up for the impending Flat season.

The Camacho colt enjoyed a good two-year-old campaign, winning a Hamilton maiden before catching the eye when finishing just a length behind Vandeek in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

Vandeek subsequently went on to score twice at Group One level in the Prix Morny and the Middle Park, while Ballymount Boy was runner-up in the Acomb and then the winner of the Listed Prospect Stakes at Doncaster on his final start of the term.

After the Goodwood run Ballymount Boy was purchased by Wathnan Racing, who have appointed James Doyle as their retained rider.

Doyle partnered the imposing Ballymount Boy during his Doncaster victory and is set to sit on him ahead of the new season as plans are formulated for his three-year-old campaign.

After running predominantly over six furlongs last season, Keatley’s charge has emerged from his winter break looking like he will eventually appreciate further and both the Greenham and the Craven Stakes are possible targets.

Keatley said: “James Doyle is going to come and sit on him next week and we will finalise plans closer to the time, but the Greenham is a possibility I think, or he could end up going to Newmarket in April.

“He’s a fine horse, he looks more like a seven-furlong horse or a miler this year than he did last year.

“Last year he was built like a big, strong, sprinting two-year-old – I think he’s leaner this time around and hopefully he can keep progressing from where he is now.

“We were happy to finish off the season how we did with him last year and we’re hoping he can pick up where he left off.”