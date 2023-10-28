Ballymount Boy looks hot Prospect at Doncaster

Ballymount Boy secured a deserved big-race victory with a determined display in the William Hill Prospect Stakes at Doncaster.

Adrian Keatley’s star juvenile pushed subsequent Middle Park hero Vandeek to a length in the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood in August and filled the runner-up spot again in the Group Three Acomb Stakes at York three weeks later.

A tilt at Group One glory in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend did not work out, but he made the most of having his sights lowered to Listed company on Town Moor.

James Doyle’s mount was a 5-2 joint-favourite dropping back from seven to six furlongs and appeared at pains to play his cards as late as possible.

Alaskan Gold looked the likely winner after grabbing the lead inside the final furlong, but Ballymount Boy eventually reeled him in and was half a length to the good at the line.

Doyle said: “Adrian told me to try and get there fairly late, probably not quite that late but it worked out well in the end.

“We didn’t want him to fly the lid as he overraced in France the last day, so I tried to get him to break a bit steadier and we overdid it slightly, so it put us on the back foot.

“It gave us plenty of targets and there was a point I was going to come out and try and close, but then we would have had daylight for a good two and a half furlongs so I just thought I’d try and be brave and on this ground it can open up. It worked out nicely.

“What he’s doing this year is purely on ability. Even before I hit the front there, he pricked his ears and had a look about. I don’t think he’s fully wised up to what it’s all about, so hopefully when that comes next year, they’ll have a bit of fun with him.”

Keatley said: “We’re relieved more than pleased, just to get a win into him. It’s good to finish the year like that. He’s had a couple of hard races and it’s nice for the horse.

“He’s been on the go since the breeze-ups and he’s going to get a deserved break. Things didn’t work out running downhill into the bend in France but he’s a good horse.

“Hopefully we’ll have another good summer with him next year. We’ll start off at six furlongs, I hope he can start on a winning note in the spring and go on from there.”