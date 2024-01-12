Banbridge ‘has prepared well’ for Kempton comeback

Banbridge takes aim at the Coral Silviniaco Conti Chase when he makes his eagerly-awaited return in a high-class contest at Kempton on Saturday.

Joseph O’Brien’s eight-year-old is no stranger to making raiding trips to the UK and, having won at the Cheltenham Festival in 2022, registered a first Grade One in Aintree’s Manifesto Novices’ Chase at the back-end of last season.

That Liverpool victory was the last time the Ronnie Bartlett-owned chaser has been sighted, with the wet weather leading to him being kept under lock and key until now.

However, his handler is keen to get Banbridge’s campaign started ahead of key targets at the major festivals later in the season.

“He’s in good form and has prepared well for this race,” said O’Brien.

“He’s been ready to run for a little while now but just hasn’t had suitable conditions.

“We’re looking forward to getting him started and hopefully he runs a nice race in preparation for the spring festivals.”

Pic D’Orhy coasted to a 16-length success in this contest 12 months ago but faces a much sterner challenge this time around.

Paul Nicholls’ Melling Chase hero took advantage of Shishkin planting at the start on his reappearance at Ascot and the defending champion returns to the Grade Two event attempting to maintain a 100 per cent record at the Sunbury track.

“He won this by 16 lengths a year ago and has a solid chance of completing the double,” Nicholls told Betfair.

“I don’t think he was at his best when he was successful in his only race this season at Ascot, where he found the ground quicker than ideal. But he still won decisively and we fancied our chances against Shishkin before he refused to start.

“Pic D’Orhy is in good shape, working nicely and I’ve had this race in mind for him for a while.”

Alan King saddled Balder Success to victory in the 2015 running of this contest and now sends out Edwardstone looking to repeat the feat.

The Arkle winner took a step forward from his Shloer Chase return when a brave second in the Tingle Creek prior to Christmas, but with the Barbury Castle handler accepting defeat in the red-hot two-mile division, Edwardstone now has the Ryanair Chase firmly on the radar for March.

He will be partnered by his usual jockey Tom Cannon, who feels the better underfoot conditions at Kempton could inspire a return to form, as he races further than an extended two miles for the first time over fences.

He said: “I think the better the ground, the better it is for him, although he does handle any ground, with the exception of extremes.

We won’t know if he does get the trip until he has run, and the horse will do all the talking

“He hasn’t had decent ground in his two runs this season and hopefully he will appreciate that going up in trip.

“He has won well around Kempton before over fences in the Wayward Lad (Novices’ Chase) and it is a flat track, which should help him see out the trip.

“However, we won’t know if he does get the trip until he has run, and the horse will do all the talking.”

Laura Morgan is another handler with half an eye on the Ryanair Chase at the Festival, with her Notlongtillmay freshened up after finishing a gallant second to Stage Star in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, while Willie Mullins’ Janidil completes the field of five heading to post.