Bangor added to list of Storm Debi casualties
Wednesday’s meeting at Bangor has become the latest victim of Storm Debi, with officials left with no option but to call off the course’s most high-profile fixture of the season due to a waterlogged track.
The Wrexham circuit was due to stage a seven-race card featuring the Listed Yorton’s “Postponed” Mares’ Novices’ Chase and a handful of competitive handicaps.
But with Storm Debi bringing significant rainfall, there is now standing water on parts of the course and, with no prospect of sufficient improvement, the meeting has been abandoned.
Carlisle’s Monday fixture and a quality card at Fairyhouse on Tuesday also fell to the wet and wild weather that is sweeping across Britain and Ireland.
Fairyhouse was set to play host to the chasing debut of the top-class Gaelic Warrior, but torrential rain overnight has left the course unraceable.
Uttoxeter, which has been unable to host any racing since October 8, is hoping to stage an all-hurdle card on Saturday after an inspection of its chase track concluded that the two races over fences would be unable to take place.
