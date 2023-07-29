Baradar sparks International celebration at Ascot

Baradar bagged the big-race success he has long promised with victory in the Moet & Chandon International Stakes at Ascot.

The five-year-old was third in a Group One at Doncaster for Roger Varian three years ago, since when he has had a spell in Ireland with Johnny Murtagh before joining George Boughey last term.

He made a successful debut for his new trainer at Doncaster in November, was third in the Lincoln on his reappearance and had since contested the Victoria Cup and the Buckingham Palace Stakes over Ascot’s straight seven furlongs.

Fitted with cheek pieces for the first time on his return to Berkshire, the Amo Racing-owned Baradar was a 16-1 shot in the hands of Kevin Stott and having raced prominently throughout, he saw off the challengers one by one, passing the post half a length ahead the runner-up Hickory.

Boughey said: “He’s a warrior. He’s never worn the cheekpieces and I said to Kia (Joorabchian of Amo Racing) that he’s not quite giving us everything.

“The ability is there – he was third in the Vertem Futurity a couple of years ago and he had Group One two-year-old form – so we just keep battling away.

“Fast ground was just too fast for him last time and he’s probably just a top-end handicapper, nothing more than that.

There is no real plan for him, he could come back for the Balmoral at the end of the year and we will run him sparingly

“It was a good performance, great ride from Kevin and it looked a long way home because he is usually ridden with a bit more restraint, but I just said to Kevin just kick on and see how we get on, and it worked.

“There is no real plan for him, he could come back for the Balmoral at the end of the year and we will run him sparingly. He doesn’t take much training and I may even leave him until then. We might look at another big pot along the way, but we’ll see how he takes it.

“It can’t be soft enough for him so we can probably upgrade that performance.”

Indian Run (15-2) confirmed debut promise with victory in the Greatwood Charity 25th Anniversary British EBF Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes.

Eve Johnson Houghton’s colt placed third on his Newbury introduction and raised his game to open his account on King George day, powering to a one-and-a-half-length success under Danny Tudhope.

Johnson Houghton, who also won the race 12 months ago with Buccabay, said of her latest victor: “He’s a lovely horse. I love this race, because they can’t be too exposed – maidens that have only run one race – but it looked like a nice race and Danny said it rode like a nice race.

“The Newbury maiden looked good, too. He’s a nice horse, but as you can see, he’s still very unfurnished and he was quite colty in the paddock and was quite free going down to the start. He’s done pretty much everything wrong before the race, but everything right in the race.

“We’ve thought quite a lot of him for a while now. He is not entered in any posh races now, but he probably will be.”