Bargain-buy Skyace all set for Punchestown

Skyace winning at Fairyhouse
Skyace winning at Fairyhouse (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
9:02am, Tue 20 Apr 2021
Shark Hanlon is banking on bargain-buy Skyace continuing her remarkable rise up the ranks at the Punchestown Festival.

A five-time winner since being bought out of Willie Mullins’ yard for £600 – her story took a new twist when she provided Hanlon with a first Grade One at Fairyhouse last time out.

While her handler is well aware she needs to take her form to another level against the likes of Concertista and Telmesomethinggirl, she remains on good terms with herself.

“She’s definitely going to Punchestown for the mares’ race (the Coolmore Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares’ Champion Hurdle, on May 1),” said Hanlon.

“She came home out of Fairyhouse and didn’t know she had a race.

“We’re going out of novice company, but we have to give her a chance in it.

“I know we have to find 10 or 12lb with a good few of these, but she’s a young improving mare and we’re hoping she will stay improving.”

