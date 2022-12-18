Barry Geraghty and Charles Byrnes lead tributes to Davy Russell

Barry Geraghty and Charles Byrnes have added their tributes to Gold Cup and Grand National-winning rider Davy Russell after his retirement from the saddle.

The 43-year-old partnered Gordon Elliott’s Liberty Dance to success in the Billy Harney Memorial Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle at Thurles on Sunday and subsequently announced his immediate retirement.

Russell has been at the top table of National Hunt racing on both sides of the Irish Sea for decades and belongs to a generation that includes greats such as Sir Anthony McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Geraghty.

The latter said: “Davy is a brilliant competitor and a brilliant jockey. He was as tough as nails in every sense, to ride against but also coming back from the injuries he’s had to deal with.

“His CV speaks for itself, two Grand Nationals, a Gold Cup, multiple Cheltenham winners.

“He’s been a multiple champion jockey in Ireland and a brilliant, brilliant jockey for years. It’s great to see him finish on such a good note and he’s definitely proved the longevity in him.”

Geraghty referenced the serious spinal injury Russell suffered in 2020 when falling in the Munster National, the recovery from which took 11 months and left many to wonder whether he would return at all.

His comeback was followed by a Grade One victory aboard Galvin in last year’s Savills Chase at Leopardstown, a performance Geraghty feels proved he was still the force of old.

“Very few expected him to come back after that injury, but he came back and had a brilliant winter when he won the Savills Chase up at Leopardstown at Christmas on Galvin, beating A Plus Tard,” he said.

“He completely justified his return. He’s been a brilliant jockey all the way through his career, as a competitor and as a weighing-room colleague – he’s always been such good fun to be around.

“It was a nice surprise to see him finish up the way he did today.”

Russell enjoyed a great relationship with Byrnes, with the two combining to enjoy the successes of horses such as Solwhit and Weapon’s Amnesty – multiple Grade One winners at all the biggest festivals.

“I’m shocked. I’m delighted he is getting out in once piece, but shocked because as far as I could see he’s riding as well, if not better, than ever,” Byrnes said.

“He is getting out on his own terms and as far as I’m concerned, he’d probably be the greatest of all time – but I’d be slightly biased.

“That’s my opinion. He had an unbelievable pair of hands to get a horse to settle, to get a horse jumping. You could nearly say whether a horse was going to win or not by jumping the first hurdle with him.

“You knew the flow and the rhythm he was in. He was an absolute genius.

“He worked hard, he deserved everything he’s got – he worked hard all his life.”

“Solwhit and Weapon’s Amnesty were the two biggest ones he rode for me. Weapon’s Amnesty won at Cheltenham twice. Unfortunately he didn’t ride Solwhit to win the World (Stayers’) Hurdle at Cheltenham (Paul Carberry did), but he won six Grade Ones on Solwhit.

“The Aintree Hurdle (2009) is probably the one that sticks out for me. It wasn’t my first Grade One, but it was sort of the first time at that level.

“He was an absolute genius. He was poetry. When he was riding, you could just watch him and pick him out straight away. Everything was so smooth. For quite a tall, big lad, he was very stylish and he rode quite short.

“For a National Hunt jockey, he went on longer than many of the top jockeys. He started young. He started point to pointing at 16 and he has a lot of miles on the clock.

“I saw his talents straight away and used him when he was available. When he was an amateur, he won a bumper for me at the old Mallow racecourse in Cork. He was claiming 7lb!

“It is a shame, but he is getting out in his own terms and it’s great for his wife and kids – you have to put everything into perspective. He’s had a great career.”