Battle Cry swoops late for Leopardstown honours
Battle Cry came from last to first to win the Ballylinch Stud “Red Rocks” Stakes at Leopardstown.
Aidan O’Brien’s colt was last seen at Doncaster in October, when he went to post for the Group One Futurity Trophy but was withdrawn at the start having become upset in the stalls.
Prior to that he had chased home his stablemate Mountain Bear at Dundalk and the winner paid him a huge compliment when subsequently second at the Breeders’ Cup.
In what looked a strong field against the likes of Atlantic Coast, the in-form Take Me To Church and his own stable companions Samuel Colt and The Liffey, both once-raced maiden winners, Battle Cry was sent off a 10-1 chance.
He looked to have plenty to do when the field turned into the straight but when Ryan Moore gave the signal, the No Nay Never colt quickened up impressively to win by half a length from Samuel Colt.
“We saw what happened to him in Doncaster last year. He just panicked but never did it before or after,” said O’Brien.
“Ryan gave him a very good ride. He’d prefer better ground and looks like he’ll get a mile. It’s tough out there and you have to get home there today.
“He could be a horse for the French or the Irish Guineas.”
