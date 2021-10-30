Bay Bridge progress continues at Newmarket

Bay Bridge made it four wins in as many starts this year as he secured a first Listed success in the 888Sport What’s Your Thinking James Seymour Stakes at Newmarket

Sir Michael Stoute’s runner secured a novice success on the all-weather back in April before seemingly booking his Royal Ascot ticket with victory in the London Gold Cup at Newbury the following month.

However, a setback saw him miss the showpiece meeting and he did not return until winning a York handicap at the start of October, a victory which proved a perfect springboard for this 10-furlong heat.

Partnered by Ryan Moore, Bay Bridge (6-5 favourite) was made to work hard by an admirable campaigner in Majestic Dawn, eventually prevailing by half a length.

Stoute said: “That was a tough test on that sort of ground as he is still getting his strength, but his attitude is good. His attitude has been good all along.

“He had the break after Newbury as he had a little niggle. We hope he could go for a Group Three as he is a progressive horse and has a good mind.

“I think he will get a mile and a half.”

Zakouski (11-8 favourite) over came a lengthy absence to win the 888Sport What’s Your Thinking Ben Marshall Stakes for Charlie Appleby and William Buick for the second successive year.

Off the track since winning a Group Two at Meydan in February, Zakouski made short work of beating the popular Stormy Antarctic by three and a half lengths in the Listed contest.

Appleby said: “We came into the race on the back of a big break, but we knew he was fit enough to come here as he had done some good home work.

“On ratings he was the clear pick on what he has achieved. It was lovely ground out there.

“It is nice to finish with a win from our last runner of the year at Newmarket as it has been a great season here.”

Trainer Ed Walker may have been out of luck with Stormy Antarctic, but Kawida made sure the stable did not go home empty handed by winning the British Stallion Studs EBF Montrose Fillies’ Stakes.

The 9-2 chance needed every yard of the mile to get on top, eventually beating 80-1 shot Flash Betty by half a length in the hands of Tom Marquand, despite hanging a bit in the finish.

Marquand said: “She is definitely not 100 per cent straightforward, but clearly there is loads of ability there. That tendency just to lug, she will wean herself out of it as she races more.

“She does it at home and at the races. It is not like she has suddenly just done it today. Hopefully it is an experience thing.”

Golden Lyra (8-1) impressed with a five-length victory in the second division of the Prestige Vehicles British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Hailing from a top-class German family that includes the likes of Sea The Moon, Samum and Schiaperelli, the Lope De Vega filly was following in the hoofprints of half-brother Going Gone, who was a winner for Jim Boyle at the track on Friday.

Andy McIntyre, assistant to winning trainer William Haggas, said: “Cieren Fallon was very happy. She was very well balanced coming down the hill and she took it all in well.

“She was very sharp out of the stalls but that was not her ground and she will be better on better ground. Her stride length was lovely.

“Her half-brother Going Gone won here yesterday and she has done that very well.”