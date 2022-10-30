Beauport delights Twiston-Davies team in Colin Parker debut

Beauport made the perfect start to his career over fences when holding off Grade One-winning novice Millers Bank in the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle.

Despite only being a Listed race the roll of honour includes the likes of Many Clouds, Waiting Patiently and Lostintranslation and its winner more often than not goes on to prove themselves a top-class operator.

Nigel Twiston-Davies’ six-year-old was a more than useful hurdler, winning the valuable EBF Final at Sandown in 2021, but has always been viewed as a chaser.

Up against some quality opposition such as Minella Drama, who ensured there was no hiding place, Bear Ghylls and Cheltenham Festival winner Corach Rambler, Beauport (5-2 joint-favourite) travelled well throughout for usual partner Jordan Nailor.

He looked set to win comfortably but Millers Bank stayed on stoutly, getting to within half a length, conceding 12lb.

“He jumped very good for a first-timer and at the last he had loads of scope,” said Nailor.

“He’ll be a better horse over fences and all thanks go to the owners for keeping me on him.

“I’m just two away from losing my claim and to have a horse like him getting the numbers down is amazing.

“I was happy Brian (Hughes, on Minella Drama) went a good gallop as he relaxed because sometimes he can be a bit free. He jumped brilliant at that speed.

“It’s lovely to have these Saturday horses and ones for the big meetings.”

I think it's one of the nicest places to come first time out over fences

Assistant trainer Carl Llewellyn said: “That was lovely first time out. It was a big ask coming here, but it was a nice prize and lovely ground so we thought we’d take our chance.

“I think it’s one of the nicest places to come first time out over fences, they are gorgeous fences and this sort of track suited him as well.

“At the weights he was well-in, he got plenty of weight off the second so he was entitled to win but it’s nice to do it first time over fences.”

He added: “The main thing was he had a good experience and he’ll go to Newbury for a nice novice chase there at the Coral Gold Cup meeting.”