Beauty Inspire signals rich potential with Curragh victory

Beauty Inspire stamped himself out an exciting prospect when making a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Stakes at the Curragh

The Ger Lyons-trained youngster overcame his obvious inexperience to easily brush aside the opposition.

His reputation preceded him as Beauty Inspire was sent off the 16-5 favourite, and he holds an early-closing entry in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes over the same six furlongs in August.

Ultramarine and Up Above were among the early leaders, and the race looked wide open until Colin Keane produced the Mehmas colt on the far side.

Beauty Inspire crossed the line three and three-quarters to the good over Cowboy Justice, despite drifting towards the centre of the course.

“This horse came from Tally-Ho Stud very well prepared,” said Shane Lyons, assistant to his brother.

“Ours improve for their first run. But in fairness to the boys (Tony and Roger O’Callaghan), he came well recommended – and how right they were.

“We don’t normally make early-closing entries for horses that have never run – but we did with this lad (in the Phoenix Stakes), because we have always liked him.

“His owners are from Hong Kong, and ultimately he will probably end up going there, but we are going to enjoy his two-year-old career. He’s smart and has always showed a very good temperament.”

Discoveries showed the benefit of a previous run when opening her account at the second attempt in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden.

The full sister to the brilliant Alpha Centauri and Alpine Star held the strong challenge of Aidan O’Brien’s Tuesday to take the seven-furlong contest by a short head.

The pair of them had the race between them after Discoveries (7-4 favourite) hit the front over a furlong out to deny the full sister to Minding and this year’s Irish 1,000 Guineas scorer Empress Joephine.

Jessica Harrington’s daughter of Mastercraftsman knuckled down to her task, and would not be denied under a drive from Shane Foley.

Owned by the Niarchos Family, Discoveries had finished fourth on her debut at Leopardstown three weeks ago, and the County Kildare trainer has big plans for her.

Harrington said: “She is keeping the family tradition going and is still very green. Being in front for so long probably didn’t suit her.

“She improved a lot from the first run to this race, and will improve again. The Debutante and the Moyglare are two races we have in mind for her.

“Shane felt she would be much better in a better race, where they could take her along. She’s very leery and looking at everything – a lot more than her other siblings.”

Ice Cold In Alex pounced late to claim victory in the Brady Family Supporting Barretstown Handicap, in the colours of Middleham Park Racing

Ken Condon’s seven-year-old had not won since August 2018 but showed he still retains plenty of ability to beat 25 rivals in cosy fashion.

The 14-1 shot had plenty to do a furlong out but weaved his way through the field and went on to score by a length and a quarter from Dixie Bluebell in the hands of 5lb claimer Joey Sheridan.

Imposing Supreme was half a length away in third, with Hightimeyouwon a head back in fourth.

Sheridan said: “He was probably a bit unlucky the last day. Mr Condon said you can’t ride him safe – he needs all the luck, and thankfully he had all the luck today.

“I’m very grateful to Mr Condon and his owners Middleham Park, because it’s great to get rides like this on big weekends. It puts you in the shop window.”

The feature Bord Na Mona Recycling Apprentice Derby went to a Jim Bolger-trained winner for the third time in the last four years as Beyond Happy broke his duck at the fifth career attempt.

Luke McAteer was all smiles after his fine front-running ride as the 4-1 shot saw off a host of challengers in the straight and still had enough to repel outsider Allora Yeats close home, by a length and a quarter.

Bolger’s daughter Una Manning said: “It’s a prestigious race for apprentices, and nice to win a race like that on Derby weekend as well.

“The boss gave Luke his instructions before he went racing, and told him that he thought he would win.

“He’s a lightly-raced, nice type – and there should be more in him. He appreciated the step up in trip as well.”

Interpretation provided a first success of this year’s Irish Derby meeting for O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore when making much of the running and then keeping favourite Safecracker at bay by a length in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

O’Brien said of his 7-2 winner: “I think he’ll stay further and have no problem with a mile and a half anyway.

“Those type of horses can progress, and he went to the line with his ears pricked.”

Sheridan completed a double when the front-running Longbourn won the TRI Equestrian Handicap for trainer Ross O’Sullivan, at 9-1 and by a length and three-quarters from Solene Lilyette.