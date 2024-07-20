Beckett biding his time on Bluestocking King George decision
All options remain open for Bluestocking, with Ralph Beckett still to decide if she will take her place in next Saturday’s King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot.
Runner-up in the Irish Oaks in 2023, a top-level success eluded the daughter of Camelot last season.
However, she has found the winning trend since returning as a four-year-old, dazzling in the Middleton Stakes at York before stepping up to strike at the highest level for the first time in the Pretty Polly Stakes.
That Curragh success raised the possibility of taking on the colts at Ascot, with connections of the Juddmonte-owned filly yet to rule out a showdown with the likes of Auguste Rodin and Rebel’s Romance next weekend.
However, she also has the option to head to Goodwood to continue racing over 10 furlongs in the Qatar Nassau Stakes, with the Yorkshire Oaks also a possibility later in the summer.
“Bluestocking worked on the grass this morning before I left home and we’ll decide (on plans) later in the week,” said Beckett, shortly after winning the Irish Oaks with You Got To Me.
“It depends on the weather and how we feel and so on.
“It will either be the King George or the Nassau or the Yorkshire Oaks, or two of the three.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox