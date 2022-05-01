Beckett so close to Classic success with Prosperous Voyage

Ralph Beckett could head to France with gallant Qipco 1000 Guineas runner-up Prosperous Voyage.

The Zoffany filly, who had chased home absent winter ante-post favourite Inspiral on her final two outings last year, was closing on Cachet all the way to the line but the winning post came too soon as she went down fighting by a neck.

Given how strongly the 33-1 chance stayed on in the final furlong, Beckett is not surprisingly looking at going up in trip and the Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp on May 29 is already inked in.

He said: “I think it was a good effort and everything went to plan through the race, we were always going to ride her positively.

She is in the Prix Saint-Alary and that might be an option. I never felt she would get further than 10 furlongs, but we will see

“We just ran out of road, but that is life. It was a terrific effort and she will probably go a mile and a quarter now.

“I didn’t put her in the Oaks as I thought we would come here and then go to the Prix Saint-Alary.

“Rob (Hornby) said everything went to plan and she ran a terrific race but that she just got beat.”

Aidan O’Brien was responsible for the Frankie Dettori-ridden Tuesday in third, plus the well-beaten favourite Tenebrism, who was only eighth.

Tuesday retained her position as favourite for the Oaks but O’Brien intimated she could take in another Classic along the way.

“Tuesday ran very well and we are delighted with her run,” said the Ballydoyle trainer.

“She will go further, obviously, so it was a good run from her. Frankie was happy enough. The ground was quick, we know she will stay further but he was happy with the run.

“She has made great progress in the last couple of weeks and that is testament to her character and I couldn’t be more happier with that.

“It is possible (the Oaks), but she could go to an Irish 1,000 Guineas on the way. We will see how she is and the lads will decide what they want.”

There are still plenty of big days for her

For Tenebrism, sent off the 11-4 market leader in the absence of Inspiral, it is a case of back to the drawing board.

“Ryan (Moore) said it was a little bit rough early for her and that might have taken its toll, but we will get her home and see,” said O’Brien.

“There is always a chance the trip might have been too far, but we will get back and see. We thought she would get the mile.

“Looking at that you would have to think about if she did get that trip. There are still plenty of big days for her.”