Beckett youngster cruises into Derby reckoning

Seacruiser has connections dreaming of Classic glory after opening his account at Newmarket.

Ralph Beckett’s son of Sea The Stars cost 200,000 guineas as a yearling, but suffered interference when a beaten favourite at Goodwood on his debut.

He was again sent off the market leader, this time at odds of 11-8 for the Rossdales British EBF Maiden Stakes on the Rowley Mile, only on this occasion there were no traffic issues, as Rossa Ryan set sail from the off and made every yard to hold off Charlie Appleby’s Present Times by a length and a quarter.

He was left unchanged at 50-1 for next year’s Derby by Paddy Power, but he is unlikely to be given chance to further enhance his Classic claims this term, with connections hinting they will enjoy this maiden success and then begin to look ahead to next season.

“I don’t think he will race again this year. Marc and Ralph will decide that, but I don’t think so,” said Jamie McCalmont, racing manager to owner Marc Chan.

“He was always going to be next year’s horse and he has done what he has to now. We will probably put him away now and begin to dream about different things. I’m just really pleased to see him win today.”

Also obliging favourite backers was Charlie Appleby’s Olympus Point, who opened his account as the 6-4 favourite in the Federation Of Bloodstock Agents Nursery Handicap.

Placed in all three starts prior to this event, the son of Earthlight appeared to enjoy both the step up to a mile and the underfoot conditions in the hands of William Buick.

“He’s run some nice races and I was just saying to Will (Buick) that stepping up to a mile seems to have helped him,” said Alex Merriam, assistant trainer to Appleby.

“On his pedigree, it wouldn’t be screaming he wants a mile but he did it quite nicely I thought.

“Hopefully now he has got his head in front, he will keep progressing and we will see where we go. I suppose he could (join our Dubai Carnival team) but he has gone on the soft ground there, so there is no reason to not keep him going if he goes through it.”

Trainer Grant Tuer, jockey Sam James and owners Nick Bradley Racing combined to win their second valuable handicap in as many days as Sophia’s Starlight (13-2) showed a game attitude to land the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap to add to their big winner at Goodwood on Wednesday with Love Talk.

The forward-going four-year-old held off the closing pack with real fighting spirit to return to the scoresheet for the first time since last season’s Great St Wilfrid.

James said: “She has had a few niggly issues throughout the year, but Grant, to be fair to him, thought she was in good form coming here today and she loves that bit of juice in the ground which helps. She was tough today and did it well.

“She’s had a little freshen up and I don’t think she’s the easiest filly to keep right and they do a very good job with her at home. She likes this soft ground and hopefully now they can have a bit of fun with her.

“It’s good of Nick (Bradley) to put me back up on her after my suspension so it’s nice to repay him with a couple of winners the last couple of days.”