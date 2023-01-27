Beep Beep Burrow primed for Doncaster debut
Beep Beep Burrow will make his debut in front of his namesake Rob Burrow at Doncaster on Saturday.
The six-year-old, who is trained by Jedd O’Keeffe, was due to run for the first time at Doncaster on January 10 but was ruled out by a minor injury.
His first racecourse appearance will now come at the same track as he contests the Good Luck Beep Beep Burrow Open National Hunt Flat Race.
The Malinas gelding will be cheered on by Burrow and his family, who will also benefit partly from funds raised by the horse via the Rob Burrow 7 Discretionary Trust, which helps the family meet the costs of living with Motor Neurone Disease.
The remaining funds raised by the partnership who own the horse, The Good Racing Company, will go to the MND Association.
Lindsey Burrow, wife of Rob, said: “Rob and I are really grateful that The Good Racing Company will be donating to Rob’s Trust alongside the MND Association. It will make a real difference to the daily life of our family.
“Rob’s passion for racing grows daily. He’s converted the entire family now and we all enjoy a day out at the races. We are all behind Beep Beep Burrow and can’t wait to watch him race.”
