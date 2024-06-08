Believing blitzes Achilles Stakes field at Haydock
Believing posted a commanding performance to win the Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes at Haydock.
All eyes were on 5-4 favourite Live In The Dream, winner of the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes last season, but it was the George Boughey-trained 5-1 shot Believing who proved the class act on the day.
Settled in behind by Danny Tudhope as Live In The Dream blazed an early trail with Democracy Dilemma, Believing was travelling incredibly well with a couple of furlongs to run and when shot to the front when asked.
Believing extended away to post a comfortable victory over Commanche Falls in the five-furlong dash, with Korker keeping on for third place and Live In The Dream only fifth.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox