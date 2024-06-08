08 June 2024

Believing blitzes Achilles Stakes field at Haydock

By NewsChain Sport
08 June 2024

Believing posted a commanding performance to win the Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes at Haydock.

All eyes were on 5-4 favourite Live In The Dream, winner of the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes last season, but it was the George Boughey-trained 5-1 shot Believing who proved the class act on the day.

Settled in behind by Danny Tudhope as Live In The Dream blazed an early trail with Democracy Dilemma, Believing was travelling incredibly well with a couple of furlongs to run and when shot to the front when asked.

Believing extended away to post a comfortable victory over Commanche Falls in the five-furlong dash, with Korker keeping on for third place and Live In The Dream only fifth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William attends final international event commemorating D-Day 80th anniversary

news

Drones search for TV doctor Michael Mosley after he goes missing in Greece

news

VAR decision… the technology stays – key questions as PL clubs vote to keep it

football