Believing the key word for Boughey in bid for first York success

George Boughey is backing Believing to provide him with a first ever winner at York when she shoots for Group One honours in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

Along with Wetherby, the Knavesmire is one of only two British tracks that host Flat racing where Boughey has so far yet to saddle a winner over the course of his successful five-year training career.

The 32-year-old will have an opportunity to put that anomaly right next week as his star sprinter Believing will line up as a genuine contender for the £500,000 feature on day three of York’s prestigious Ebor Festival.

I stopped running horses at York a long time ago, but we might make an exception for a Group One!

“It would be great to have a winner at York, we haven’t got anywhere near yet. It doesn’t matter what day of the week it is – whether it’s the Ebor meeting or just a normal card, for some reason we can’t get them near the winner’s circle,” said Boughey.

Believing has enjoyed an excellent campaign in the colours of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, with wins in a Listed event at Haydock and in the Group Two Sapphire Stakes in Ireland sandwiching two fine efforts at Royal Ascot where she finished fourth in both the King Charles III Stakes and the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee.

Since her Curragh success, the four-year-old has finished a close-up third in the King George Stakes at Goodwood behind Big Evs and Asfoora, both of whom she is set to meet again at York.

Reflecting on her Goodwood effort, Boughey added: “I did think after a furlong, ‘crikey, we’ve really slipped up here and run her downhill at Goodwood’, having won at a stiff five (furlongs) at the Curragh.

“The five at Goodwood is faster, probably, than the York five and I look forward to seeing her back at the top level. I think she’ll just be allowed to get into her own rhythm at York and we could see her doing her best work late.

“She’s just restarted training the last few days and come back in super shape. She’s an amazing filly – she keeps surprising me each time. You kind of think, ‘Oh God, we’ll come out of it and she’ll have said it was one (run) too many’, and she just bounces out of each one.”