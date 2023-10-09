Bell hoping for Dettori magic with Ambiente Amigo
Michael Bell is thrilled to have secured the services of Frankie Dettori to partner his exciting juvenile Ambiente Amigo in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.
With his retirement looming, Dettori is set to bid farewell to the Rowley Mile following this week’s two-day fixture and Bell is hoping to provide him with what could be a final Group One success at Headquarters, in a race the Italian has already won on a record seven occasions.
He said: “Frankie goes back a long way with the Gredleys (owners). He was their next-door neighbour for 10 or 15 years when he lived in Stetchworth, he won the Henry II Stakes for us on Big Orange and was second on him in the Goodwood Cup. We’re looking forward to it.”
Second on her July course debut, Ambiente Amigo has since bolted up twice at Lingfield – scoring by seven lengths on turf before a six-and-a-half-length verdict on the all-weather.
The daughter of Postponed clearly faces a significant step up in class in Friday’s feature, but Bell is keen to roll the dice.
He added: “Obviously she’s bossed two relatively ordinary races and this is a bit of a leap of faith, but I think it’s definitely the right decision to run and we’re looking forward to the race.
“She’s been very impressive in her two wins and this on our doorstep so we’ll give it a good go and see what happens.”
