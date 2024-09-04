Bellum Justum to continue his international exploits

Further international options will be explored with Bellum Justum following his lucrative success in America last weekend under Frankie Dettori.

Winner of the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on his three-year-old debut, Andrew Balding’s colt went on to finish seventh in the Derby before being placed in the Hampton Court at Royal Ascot and the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood.

On the strength of those efforts, the Sea The Stars colt headed across the Atlantic as a major contender for the Nashville Derby and duly delivered, claiming over £800,000 in prize-money for owners King Power Racing with a comprehensive victory at Kentucky Downs.

“We felt we were probably better than the American horses, but without an actual line through the form, you never quite know and things often go wrong when you travel,” said King Power’s racing manager Alastair Donald.

“Thankfully, all went smoothly, apart from being a bit slowly away, and Frankie is pretty reliable in those big races. He got a good position and we knew there was a good chance that we’d be able to outstay the others.

“It was nice that a good plan paid off for massive money. I think there are only two races in Europe that he could have won that are worth more and they’re the Arc and the Derby! I’m sure there’ll be a lot more horses travelling next year, put it that way.”

He's a tough, admirable horse who we think will be even better at four

Considering future plans, Donald added: “He’s had a busy season, as he obviously had a Derby campaign, so he’s been on the go quite a long time.

“He likes quick ground, so we’ll probably give him a bit of a break and we might consider some Middle Eastern options in January/February.

“It was just a shame he wasn’t quite right in the Derby, he definitely ran below-par there, but he’s a tough, admirable horse who we think will be even better at four.

“I think there’ll be more fun and big prizes in him, but he’s probably a horse who is going to thrive with travelling – given he likes fast ground and running over a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half gives him lots of options.”