Belmont Stakes beckons for Rebel’s Romance
17:22pm, Wed 07 Apr 2021
Rebel’s Romance is set to run next in the Belmont Stakes, final leg of the American Triple Crown, following confirmation that he will miss the Kentucky Derby.
Trainer Charlie Appleby has announced the UAE Derby winner will not be ready for the run for the roses at Churchill Downs on May 1.
He will also miss the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico two weeks later, but is to be targeted at the Belmont in New York in early June.
Trainer Charlie Appleby told Godolphin’s official Twitter account: “Having spoken to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed, we feel he needs more time and he will now be aimed at the last leg of the US Triple Crown, the G1 Belmont Stakes.”