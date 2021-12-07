Ben Brody delivers at Uttoxeter for David Jeffreys

Ben Brody gave David Jeffreys his first winner since he moved yards when snatching the Low Cost Roofing Stoke Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter

The 11-year-old, returning after a 257-day absence, capitalised on a mistake by leader Alborkan at the final flight to get up close home and score by a length in the hands of 7lb claiming conditional Archie Bellamy.

“He’s an absolute warrior. The enthusiasm he showed at the end is the enthusiasm he shows in the mornings on the gallops,” said Jeffreys of his 12-1 winner.

“It’s great because we have just moved yards and he was our sixth runner since we moved.

“We were in Stow-on-the-Wold and we’ve moved to a farm the other side of Evesham near Breedon Hill.

“He was the first one we’ve run we’ve half-fancied and he delivered and that gives you confidence. It makes life a bit easier.

“We’ve got a new gallop and everything. Fitness is the bare minimum for a racehorse trainer. You have to add in nutrition, feed and all sorts of stuff. He was obviously fit anyway, so he ticked one box!

“He was in at Bangor and it got called off, so you have to sit tight.”

Jeffreys is looking at a Christmas target for Ben Brody.

“There’s a race for him on Boxing Day – one at Wetherby and one at Market Rasen – so he’ll probably go back over fences,” he added.

Come On Teddy (17-2) made a winning debut over fences in the Grehan Consulting Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

The Tom George-trained seven-year-old was a smart staying hurdler and looks set for a decent future over the bigger obstacles after beating a useful field in promising fashion.

Come On Teddy and Jonathan Burke stride to victory in the Grehan Consulting Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Sail Away, Master Debonair and Fern Hill shared pace-making duties with the latter proving Come On Teddy’s chief threat.

George said: “He jumped carefully early on then he warmed up for it and it was a nice performance.

“We thought two and a half miles might be a bit sharp for him first time. To be fair to the horse, his work has improved, so I thought he is probably an improving horse still and fences may bring out further improvement.

“He may get three miles well and he has got sharper in everything he does. It bodes well for the winter ahead.

“He won’t mind soft ground and he stays well, so there should be nice days ahead of him. We haven’t made any firm plans yet and obviously I’m delighted for Noel Fehily’s syndicate.”

Trainer Dan Skelton and his jockey brother Harry enjoyed a 37.5-1 treble with Get A Tonic, Dorisa Queen and Cousu Main.

Get A Tonic got the ball rolling for the Alcester stable with an authoritative victory in the Cazoo Novices’ Hurdle.

Always going well just behind the leaders, the 6-5 favourite led two out and a slick at the jump at the last sealed success by three and a quarter lengths from Nothin To Ask.

The Skeltons doubled up with Dorisa Queen, who followed a Stratford success in the Quinnbet Mares’ Handicap Hurdle.

The 5-2 favourite took it up at the final flight and pulled two and three-quarter lengths clear of Flintara.

Cousu Main (4-1) led at the second-last to take division one of the Cazoo Search Drive Smile Maiden Hurdle by 12 lengths from Full Of Light and complete the trio.