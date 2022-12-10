Ben Clarke seeks Welsh National compensation with The Galloping Bear

Ben Clarke’s The Galloping Bear is on track for his long-term Welsh Grand National aim after limbering up with a run over hurdles.

The nine-year-old was targeted at the race last season but was unable to take his chance after an unsatisfactory scope, instead heading to Lingfield to win the Surrey National before landing the Haydock Grand National Trail in February.

That victory was then rescinded after suspected cross-contamination in the yard saw him test positive for a trace of a muscle treatment that contained a prohibited raceday substance.

The authorities agreed Clarke had no knowledge of The Galloping Bear having been administered the substance, but the horse was still disqualified.It cost the trainer with what would have been the biggest success of his career thus far.

At Carlisle in November, the gelding made his seasonal comeback, finishing third over hurdle which was intended to tune him up for a tilt at the Welsh National that Clarke hopes will bring forth some recompense.

“He’s been very good, we went to Carlisle for a run over hurdles and we were very happy with that,” Clarke said of the run.

“He’s a horse that always takes a run to put him right, so we were very keen to get him out before the Welsh National.

“He seems to have come out of it well, he’s back galloping and working well, so it’s all systems go for the Welsh National now.

“As long as it’s soft or heavy ground then he will run, and he’s hopefully got a good chance.”

The Galloping Bear is currently allocated a burden of 10st 5lbs for the staying race, but if top weight Royale Pagaille does not run, the weights will be adjusted and the whole field will shoulder more lead – something Clarke feels will only be of benefit to his runner.

“He’s off 10st 5lbs but it depends if Royale Pagaille stays in or not. If he doesn’t, the weights will go up, but I actually hope they do go up,” he said.

“The more weight everything has to carry, the more of a staying race it will be.

“We wanted to run him in this last year, but he scoped dirty two days before, so we’re hoping this time he’ll get there in good form.

“Off 140, I think he’s got a very good chance. He stays all day, so it’s got to be very testing for him – soft or heavy.

“When others are struggling in hock-deep ground, that’s when he certainly won’t give up.

“He’s got a really good attitude. It should be soft, it is heavy nine times out of 10 at Chepstow on Welsh National Day. If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t run him but I’m sure it will be – he should be bang there.”