Benevento bounds to Flying Scotsman victory

Benevento finished with gusto to provide fledgling trainer Raphael Freire with the biggest winner of his career to date in the Betfred Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster.

A field of seven juveniles went to post for this Listed contest, with much of the pre-race focus on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Jonquil, who had created a big impression when overcoming interference to make a successful debut at Sandown a fortnight ago.

However, supporters of the 7-4 favourite will have been concerned from an early stage, with Ryan Moore was one of the first at work and in the end he trailed home a disappointing last but one.

Benevento, who made a winning start at Yarmouth before finishing second to Soldier’s Heart in the Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy, was a 7-1 shot to provide Lambourn-based Brazilian Freire with his fourth and most notable winner of the season in the Amo Racing silks.

After taking a lead off Mr Chaplin for much of the seven-furlong contest, the Wootton Bassett colt was sent in pursuit of Symbol Of Honour entering the final furlong and eventually wore him down, with half a length the winning margin.

“I’m delighted. I expected him to take a big step forward from Ripon,” said Freire.

“They are so unexposed these horses, you never know what you are really up against, but I certainly expected him to run a good race.”

He added: “It looked like he needed to step up in trip when he finished second last time and I expected Doncaster to suit him better than Ripon as there are less undulations. It’s a nice, flat track which enabled him to travel easy and finish his race.

“I just thought last time the winner looked quite good, it was fast ground and he was never close enough to challenge, today he could travel handy and finish strong.

“I don’t know if he’ll run again, we’ll all discuss it. I think he’ll get a mile, but whether he needs to this season, I’m not so sure.”