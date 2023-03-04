Benson swoops late to bag Morebattle honours
Benson pounced late to deliver a telling blow for local handler Sandy Thomson in the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso, setting up a potential tilt at a £100,000 bonus if able to quickly follow up at the Cheltenham Festival.
Heading into the contest on the back of clear-cut victory at Musselburgh on New Year’s Day, the eight-year-old was sent off at odds of 11-1 to reward those who follow the Lambden-based handler at his local track.
Kept quiet in rear by jockey Ryan Mania as Irish raider Wajaaha set some hot fractions, he was smuggled into the contest and loomed large as the Lorna Fowler-trained Colonel Mustard hit the front and set for home after two out.
Mania was still to produce Benson as Colonel Mustard’s stride began to shorten jumping the last, but he soon edged past the game Irish challenger with the winning post approaching and the victory was arguably worth a more than the official verdict of two lengths.
Victory now offers connections the chance to add an extra £100,000 to the pot if able to add to this victory at Prestbury Park later this month.
The winner holds entries in both the Coral Cup and Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, with Coral making the horse a 20-1 shot for both contests.
