Berkshire Shadow claims Wulfruna win

Berkshire Shadow bounced back to form and set up a potential trip to Newcastle on Good Friday with a stylish success in the Spreadex Sports Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

Winner of the prestigious Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2021, he went winless last season but was not disgraced in either the 2000 Guineas or the St James’s Palace Stakes.

He never quite hit the expected heights afterwards but Andrew Balding was convinced the son of Dark Angel was returning to something like his best.

Reunited with Oisin Murphy, the now gelded Berkshire Shadow (5-2 favourite) travelled sweetly throughout and hit the front a long way from home.

Harry’s Bar and Angel Bleu gave chase in vain, but Berkshire Shadow held on by a length and a quarter, with Ralph Beckett’s Angel Bleu gaining second on the line.

“It was a very good race, Angel Bleu is a top-class horse, they’ve met before,” Murphy told Sky Sports Racing.

“It’s brilliant to get the horse back, it’s great to see him get a Listed win and hopefully he’ll build on it.

“He’s trained really well. He’s a Dark Angel so has plenty of size and scope and we always felt he wasn’t just a two-year-old. His run in the Guineas last year was fantastic so it’s great to get back to winning ways.

“I haven’t discussed anything with Andrew but perhaps he could have a run on Good Friday, the horse is in very good form. It’s great for the owner too.”

There's a lot of options for him now, they went quick today and when he came off the last bend he had it won

Owner Paul Spickett confirmed Good Friday and Finals Day would now be the plan, adding: “He’s been a super horse. He had a few niggles last year but Andrew said he was going well.

“He’s definitely got the ability. The Coventry would have done me in truth, if he never won another race, but he’s shown he’s still got the ability. Roll on Good Friday.

“There’s a lot of options for him now. They went quick today and when he came off the last bend he had it won.”