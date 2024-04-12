Berlais backed to give another good account in Liverpool Hurdle

Sire Du Berlais bids to join the staying hurdling greats when he goes in search of a JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle hat-trick at Aintree.

Gordon Elliott’s evergreen 12-year-old was a shock 16-1 winner when denying Flooring Porter in 2022 and then drew clear of Marie’s Rock when defending his title in style 12 months ago, supplementing the Stayers’ Hurdle success he enjoyed at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

The JP McManus-owned veteran could only finish fifth at Prestbury Park this time around, but is reported to have bounced out of that race in great order ahead of his quest for more glory in the north west.

“He ran quite well at Cheltenham and has come out of the race really well,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to McManus.

“Gordon is really happy with him and hopefully he will run a big race again on Saturday.

“He was very good when he won here last year, he came from a long way back and he’s sure to run a good race.

“He’s been a great horse – a horse of a lifetime really – and he’s in good form and will give a good account.”

Flooring Porter has twice hit the frame in Liverpool and having also rattled the crossbar behind Teahupoo at the Cheltenham Festival, trainer Gavin Cromwell is hoping his long-time stable star can finally get his moment in the Merseyside spotlight.

“He’s come out of Cheltenham well and he ran a cracker in Cheltenham – hopefully he can go one better here,” said the County Meath handler.

“He enjoys Liverpool and seems in good nick, so hopefully he can have a good chance.”

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon rerouted King George hero Hewick from the Bowl on Thursday to this Grade One equivalent over the smaller obstacles, while also switching to timber is Willie Mullins’ Monkfish, who brought the house down when winning the Galmoy Hurdle in January but was pulled up over fences in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

The Irish challenge is bolstered Henry de Bromhead’s Boyne Hurdle winner Hiddenvalley Lake, the sole representative of owners Robcour, while Paul Gilligan’s Buddy One ran with real credit when fourth in the Stayers’ Hurdle, with connections eyeing going one better than when second at this meeting in handicap company 12 months ago.

“From his Stayers’ run it puts him there with a chance,” said Gilligan.

“He’s in great form, but I would like the ground to dry out a bit. He’s in good order, we’re here and looking forward to it and please God he will run well.

“He ran so well here last year we said we would come back here after Cheltenham. Hopefully he comes out on top this time. If he does then super, if not but he puts in a good performance, we will be happy as well.”

British hopes could rest on a return to form for the Fergal O’Brien-trained Long Walk Hurdle victor Crambo.

The seven-year-old announced himself as the young gun of the staying hurdles division when downing Paisley Park at Ascot but rather disappointed at the Cheltenham Festival when well held in ninth.

“He was a bit disappointing at Cheltenham, but I thought maybe the track didn’t quite suit him,” said Noel Fehily, racing manager to Crambo’s co-owner Chris Giles.

“He definitely underperformed and we’re hoping he can bounce back on Saturday. He’s in great form and we’re just hoping for a nice run.

“He’s been a super little horse and hopefully he can continue to be on Saturday.”

It's a bit of a bonus run with him really as usually we get to Aintree and the ground isn't suitable

The John and Yvonne Stone-owned Botox Has was last seen winning Haydock’s Rendlesham Hurdle and following up in this could set the team of Caoilin Quinn and trainer Gary Moore up perfectly for their Grand National tilt with Nassalam less than an hour later.

Olly Murphy’s Strong Leader was third beaten little over a length in his first try at three miles in the Cleeve Hurdle, while Jeremy Scott’s Dashel Drasher is a standing dish in these contests and his team are keen to take advantage of the unseasonably testing conditions.

“It’s a bit of a bonus run with him really as usually we get to Aintree and the ground isn’t suitable for him, but for once it looks like the ground will be okay this year,” said Scott.

“He’s in good form, but as I say it’s more of a bonus run with him really rather than a grand plan.”

Another seasoned campaigner, Nicky Henderson’s Champ, along with Dan Skelton’s Proschema complete the field of 12.