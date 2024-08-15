Bernard Shaw puts up tremendous display at Dundalk

Bernard Shaw produced a display full of promise with a runaway maiden victory at Dundalk.

Aidan O’Brien’s colt, who is by the American sire Into Mischief and was purchased for $1.8million, made his debut in a seven-furlong Curragh event in late June and finished fourth, when he was ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

Behind him in fifth was Michael O’Callaghan’s Black Forza, subsequent winner of the Group Two Richmond Stakes at Goodwood.

That form looked to bode well for Bernard Shaw as he stepped up to a mile for his second start and it proved to be indicative as he streaked to a nine-length victory under Wayne Lordan.

The 1-2 favourite in a field of seven, the two-year-old may have drifted across the track when hitting the front in the home straight but even that could not prevent a totally straightforward victory.

O’Brien’s stable representative Chris Armstrong said: “He’s a smashing colt and Wayne gave him a lovely ride.

“He had a very good run the first day at the Curragh and it was an eyecatching run in a maiden that is working out well.

“He was still very green throughout the run, even once he got him straightened up. Wayne thinks there’s lots of improvement in him.

“He is a horse that will be able to go up in trip, handles the quick ground. He will be able to go beyond a mile. He is a horse with plenty of class.

“He is a horse to look forward to for the back-end and he will be in the mix for something like the Champion Juvenile (on Irish Champions Weekend) at Leopardstown.

“Once the penny dropped with him, he really lengthened away in the finish. He’s a nice one to have.”