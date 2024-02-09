Berry pleasantly surprised by Fact To File performance

Connections of Fact To File are attempting to temper their enthusiasm slightly following his impressive display at the Dublin Racing Festival.

With his sole rival and Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Gaelic Warrior failing to run up to the level of form he showed when winning at Limerick, it is hard to know quite what he achieved.

But as the times suggested Fact To File reached the last fence much faster than Heart Wood – who won a handicap chase over the same distance later on the card – before being allowed to coast home, plenty are getting excited over what the future may hold.

He is entered in the Turners Novices’ Chase over two and a half miles and the Brown Advisory over three at Cheltenham next month but his target has yet to be decided.

“I was a little surprised how good he looked. You have to be careful not to get too carried away with it, there was only one to beat and he didn’t perform for whatever reason, so you’ve got to bear that in mind,” said Frank Berry, racing manager to owner JP McManus.

“But we were delighted with everything, the way he jumped especially and he’s come out of it good, so we’re looking forward to the future with him.

“We don’t know at the minute which race it will be, we’ll decide nearer the time.

“There may have only been two but they went a right good gallop, the question you’d have is that at the business end, he had nothing to beat, so we’ll try not to get too carried away with it. You could only be pleased with him, though.”

The green and gold silks were also carried by Mullins’ Majborough, who finished third, beaten less than two lengths, on his Irish debut in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle.

“Majborough ran a lovely race, he jumped well and you’d be very pleased with him,” said Berry.

“Hopefully he’ll come forward from that a bit, as it was his first for Willie.

“It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get him started earlier but that’s the way it turned out.

“He’s come out of the race good and we’ll see where he goes next. He’s a nice, big horse and hopefully he’ll have a good future.”

One big disappointment for McManus was A Dream To Share, who lost his unbeaten record when only sixth in the Grade Two bumper he won last year.

His hurdling career had been put on hold due to a setback but he will head over obstacles when the new season begins in May.

“A Dream To Share was a little disappointing. The ground by the end of the day was quite tacky and it might have just found him out,” said Berry.

“He’s come out of the race good and we’ll look forward to getting him started over hurdles in the new season.

“We’ll see down the road if he’s one for the Flat but we’re keen to get him started over hurdles when we can.”