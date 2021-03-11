Best Mate’s owner Lewis knows what Al Boum Photo team are on verge of achieving

There is a reason the Cheltenham Gold Cup is referred to as the ‘blue riband’ in racing circles – and that is why multiple winners of the race are so fondly remembered.

The most successful has been Golden Miller, who won an incredible five times in the 1930s (not to mention a Grand National as well during that time) – but it would be fair to say National Hunt racing today resembles an altogether different pastime.

When bringing up great steeplechasers of yesteryear the reference point is Arkle, who won three Gold Cups in the 1960s.

So difficult is the feat that it was not repeated until Henrietta Knight almost single-handedly changed the way top-class staying chasers are trained through the exploits of Best Mate.

His three wins at the turn of the century might not have been in a golden era, but just getting a horse to the races in peak form is an art form in itself, never mind everything else that is required.

Kauto Star could (PA Archive)

When Kauto Star could ‘only’ win two, and Desert Orchid just one, it shows how hard a race it is to win.

“Put it this way, it’s a great prize to achieve, three on the trot, there aren’t many in the history books that have done it,” reflected Jim Lewis Best Mate’s proud owner.

“The guy who owns Al Boum Photo (Joe Donnelly) will be contemplating now what will happen should he win and if he does, then our record (most recent three-time winner) will be gone – but that’s what records are for, they are there to be beaten.

“If he does win a third I’ll be delighted for him, they will have a great day and they’ll remember it forever. Nothing can take away the feeling you get when you win three Gold Cups. It’s an enormous achievement for the horse and the trainer – and of course the lucky owner.”

Knight and Lewis came in for some criticism for the fact Best Mate only ran twice before two of those wins – but Al Boum Photo will be attempting to win his third having had just one run beforehand for a third successive year.

Best Mate was the last horse to win three Cheltenham Gold Cups (PA Archive)

“I think in many ways the way Best Mate was trained did change the pattern of how a horse was trained for the big event. We got lots of criticism for it, but they weren’t criticising when we picked up that third Gold Cup,” said Lewis.

“Things have changed a lot over the years, training skills have changed as well. The good thing about this one coming up is there are two or three that can win it whereas when we were going for our third everybody – apart from me – expected Best Mate to win.

“The Gold Cup really is the pinnacle, it’s a wonderful achievement to win one so I really do wish them the best of luck.”

Before his first Gold Cup, Best Mate had finished second in the King George to Florida Pearl, trained by none other than Willie Mullins, who is responsible for Al Boum Photo.

“Best Mate was 7-1 in his first Gold Cup. He’d run a good race in the King George and there was a bit of talk about him, but not much pressure. Winning that first one was a wonderful experience, we were overjoyed and had a great experience,” said Lewis.

Al Boum Photo is bidding to join an elite list (PA Archive)

“I think we enjoyed that one the most, there was no pressure and our hopes hadn’t been realised then. He won his first in good style, but his second was never in doubt and he won by 10 lengths, it was a great performance.

“The third one, of course, was full of incident. We got blocked in and I thought ‘that’s the end of that’, but then suddenly Jim (Culloty) switched him and he took the second-last like a gazelle and everything changed in three or four strides. He went into it a length down and landed a length up.

“He was such a magnificent jumper. But of course, even then it wasn’t over as Andrew Thornton (on Sir Rembrandt) came flying at him late on – I’m sure Andrew doesn’t look back on that race like us!

“Sir Rembrandt was a true stayer, Cheltenham really suited him as it’s the ultimate staying test, but it’s also the ultimate jumping test and you’ve got to be able to travel. It’s why it’s the race everyone wants to win, if you can’t do all three you don’t win, simple as that. One mistake at the wrong time and usually that’s your race over.

“It’s funny how when this horse, of all the brilliant horses Willie Mullins has had, was relatively unheralded until his first Gold Cup.

“We felt Best Mate could have won the Supreme and then he was odds-on for the Arkle the year of foot and mouth (2001), we couldn’t believe it. It was a bit like this pandemic, I remember watching the numbers going up and up before finally it was off.

“I certainly wish them well, I know exactly what they are going through and they will need everything to go well.”