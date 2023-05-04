Betfred unveiled as new St Leger sponsor

Betfred has been named the sponsor of a third British Classic after sealing a new multi-year deal to back the St Leger at Doncaster.

The bookmaker was last month unveiled as the new backer of both the Derby and Oaks at Epsom, with Fred Done’s firm adding the world’s oldest Classic to its portfolio in a partnership announced on Thursday.

The four-day Betfred St Leger Festival will run from September 14-17 inclusive, with the title sponsor supporting a number of the key races across the meeting including the May Hill Stakes, Doncaster Cup, Champagne Stakes and Park Stakes.

Doncaster was granted city status as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 which will be commemorated with the renamed Betfred City of Doncaster Handicap, run on the final day of the fixture.

Having first been run in 1776, the St Leger is the final leg of the Triple Crown, with no horse since the great Nijinsky in 1970 following up 2000 Guineas and Derby wins with victory on Town Moor.

Done, said: “To have the Betfred name attached to the St Leger Festival is not just a sponsorship but a privilege. I am proud to be associated with the world’s oldest Classic which is obviously synonymous with great horses like Triple Crown winner Nijinsky, Dunfermline for the Queen and Oh So Sharp for Sir Henry Cecil.”

Martin Cruddace, chief executive of Doncaster’s owner Arena Racing Company, added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Betfred as the headline sponsors of the St Leger Festival and of the Betfred St Leger itself.

“Fred Done and his team have long been keen supporters of British racing, and the inclusion of this historic race meeting into their sponsorship portfolio is another indication of their commitment to the sport.

“The whole sport is extremely fortunate to benefit from working in partnership with Fred and his team and we very much look forward to a fantastic Betfred St Leger Festival in September.”