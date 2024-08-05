Betty Clover seeks Lowther compensation for Princess Margaret near miss

Eve Johnson Houghton’s Betty Clover is headed for the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes after her fine season continued with a near miss in the Princess Margaret Stakes.

The grey has been faring well all year for her trainer, winning smartly on debut at Bath in April and then placing second in a Salisbury conditions race next time out.

At York she stepped up to Listed level in the Marygate and at 12-1 she shone on the Knavesmire, winning by half a length in a field of 15 under usual rider Georgia Dobie.

The filly then went to Royal Ascot for the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes, and though beaten five and a half lengths into eighth place she was far from disgraced when facing 23 rivals and crossing the line fourth among the bunch of horses she was racing with.

Her next run came in the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes when returning to Ascot to step up to six furlongs, and there Betty Clover produced another admirable run to come home the runner-up when only half a length behind Ollie Sangster’s Simmering.

With both York form and now a good six-furlong performance under her belt, the Lowther will the next port of call at the Ebor meeting in late August.

“She’s very well, I’ve been absolutely delighted with her,” said Johnson Houghton.

“She’s improving all the time and she’s as tough as they come, touch wood she hasn’t taken a lame step yet. She’s been brilliant.

“I think we’re going to head for the Lowther next, she seemed to love the extra furlong and she’s won at York so it’s the obvious race for her.”

Betty Clover’s successes are made even more special by the fact she is owned and bred by her trainer, though her changing hands is not out of the question should the right offer come along.

Of the prospect of selling the filly Johnson Houghton added: “I’m pathetically attached to her, but yes, I suppose there is a chance.”