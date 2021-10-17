BHA close to finishing investigation into Frost claims

The British Horseracing Authority says an investigation into allegations of bullying and harassment against Bryony Frost is nearing a conclusion after the contents of a lengthy report were “leaked” to a newspaper.

According to a report in The Sunday Times, jockey Robbie Dunne was charged with “conduct prejudicial to the integrity or good reputation” of racing after a lengthy investigation, with Frost detailing complaints about her weighing room colleague’s behaviour over several years.

While the BHA declined to comment on the specifics of the case as it is ongoing, the regulator expects the matter to conclude in the “near future” and emphasised the details will be made public.

A statement read: “The Sunday Times article refers to leaked documents which are related to an ongoing investigation. In the interests of procedural fairness the BHA does not comment on the details of ongoing investigations.

Jockey Robbie Dunne (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

“This case is close to reaching its conclusion, with directions hearings scheduled for the near future. It is an important case and one that the BHA is taking very seriously. Cases such as this may be complex and involve significant legal representation. In order to ensure fairness for all parties such procedures – including the directions hearings – must be allowed to play out in full, and in private rather than through the media.

“However, as is usual process, and in the interests of openness and transparency, the BHA would make public the details of any cases which are heard in front of its independent Disciplinary Panel, prior to any hearing taking place.

“Separately, racing is not immune to issues around conduct and behaviours which are prevalent in all aspects of society and other sports.

“The BHA has already announced that it is working alongside our industry’s participants to develop a Code of Conduct for anyone involved in the sport, which will be enshrined in the rules and ensures that appropriate behaviours are endorsed and bad behaviours are discouraged.”

King George winner Frost first alluded to difficulties she was facing following her Kempton victory last Christmas, having lodged a complaint with the BHA.