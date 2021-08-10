BHA eager for further feedback as part of whip consultation
The British Horseracing Authority has urged people to continue to contribute to its ongoing public consultation on the use of the whip in British racing.
The 10-week process kicked off on July 1 with the launch of an online questionnaire, which will close on September 6, to gather a wide range of views on the topic from as diverse a set of backgrounds as possible.
The Whip Consultation Steering Group will then present the findings to the BHA board for consideration.
Brant Dunshea, the BHA’s chief regulatory officer, said: “The initial phase of public consultation is a vital part of this piece of work, as it is important we hear the views of as many people as possible on the use of the whip in British racing.
“With less than four weeks remaining for the public to have their say, I would like to take the opportunity to remind people to do just that by heading to the BHA website and clicking the link to the questionnaire that is prominent on our home page.
“This is an open and transparent process in which the views of all parties are welcomed and will be considered. I once again ask that everyone who wishes to take part to do so constructively and respectfully.”