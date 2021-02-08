BHA ‘grateful’ to Hollie Doyle for outlining inquiry concerns

The British Horseracing Authority has voiced gratitude to Hollie Doyle over concerns she raised about the tone of a stewards’ inquiry.

Doyle was unsuccessful in her appeal against a six-day ban for improper use of the whip on Echo Brava at Kempton last month.

In a statement, the BHA noted that outcome indicates she was able to make her point effectively in the initial inquiry – although Doyle felt “pretty intimidated” in the course of it and, for that reason among others, decided to appeal.

“It’s important all parties involved in a stewards’ inquiry have faith in the process and feel that they are given the opportunity to state their views in an objective environment,” said a BHA spokesman.

“We are grateful to Hollie for raising the concerns she had following her experience at Kempton.”

The BHA is currently engaged in a programme of training for stewards nationwide.

The spokesman added: “Over the past two years the BHA has developed and facilitated training for all stewards across the country on process and procedure – and while the pandemic has had an impact on that, further professional development in this regard is ongoing and planned in 2021.

“We also note the disciplinary panel, in dismissing the appeal against the six-day ban Hollie Doyle received for using her whip in the incorrect place, felt she had been able to make all of the points she hoped to raise in responding to the charge in the original inquiry.”