BHA rule amendment to sign all racehorses out of human food chain

The British Horseracing Authority has amended its rules so that all racehorses entered to run in Britain must be signed out of the human food chain.

Announcing the change, which is to be brought into effect by January 1, 2022, the BHA stated that no entry for any horse would be accepted unless unless it had been declared as not intended for human consumption via the Weatherbys App and horse’s passport.

The rule will apply to all horses trained in Great Britiain, but the BHA is to liaise with other international jurisdictions and examine EU legislation to see if it is practical to include all international runners.

In Great Britain, being signed out of the human food chain also excludes horses from entering the animal food chain, which is regulated to the same standard.

James Given, Director of Equine Health and Welfare for the BHA, said: “British racing has in place a euthanasia code of practice to aid trainers and owners with end-of-life decisions. The guidance is clear that whenever possible, euthanasia should be performed at home or in suitable surroundings.

“The transporting of horses to an abattoir to be sold for consumption should not, in my view, be classed as euthanasia and is not an approach that we should tolerate in our sport, which is why a rule preventing this practice is a positive step.

“I am confident that most British trainers and owners agree with me on this and already observe this principle.”