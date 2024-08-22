Big Evs and Asfoora all set for ‘grand final’ in Nunthorpe

Mick Appleby has predicted York’s track record could be in danger as Big Evs prepares to erase the demons of 12 months ago in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes.

Although a course and distance winner earlier this season, the sole disappointment in the son of Blue Point’s all-conquering two-year-old campaign came in this contest when he beat only two rivals home.

That performance is the one anomaly in what is a stellar on-track career and Big Evs returns to York with plenty of momentum following his thrilling King George Stakes win at Goodwood.

“He came out of Goodwood really well and he is in good form,” said Appleby.

“He is drawn 14 of 14, so I’m not sure if that is going to be a good or a bad draw. Whether it will work in his favour or not, I don’t know.

“It’s a different track and different circumstances (to Goodwood). What will be will be and I think it is going to be a very fast race. I think if it stays quick ground, I wouldn’t be surprised if the track record gets broken.”

Big Evs’ rider Tom Marquand is also confident his mount is ready to banish the memories of last year as he prepares for round three of the colt’s rivalry with Australian ace Asfoora.

In fact the 26-year-old feels the Knavesmire is the perfect place for Big Evs to gain the upper hand in the sprinting showdown which has given the division a narrative to savour.

“Asfoora beat us at Ascot, and if we were going back there I think I’d be pretty scared of her as it’s a stiff five,” explained Marquand ahead of this British Champions Series event.

“But we turned the form around when we beat her at Goodwood and I think York, as a speed track, will favour him more than her.

“I know she’s 6lb better off here and we only beat her a short head, but I don’t think it’s as straightforward as that and with a bit of luck we’ll come out on top again.”

Asfoora and her team have been a welcome addition to the sprinting ranks during their extended stay for the British summer.

“It was billed as a bit of a mundane year for sprinters so I like to think her presence has added a bit of colour to things,” said trainer Henry Dwyer.

“We’re pretty excited to get up there and we’re been very much looking forward to York during the whole preparation. This is our grand final and everything has gone well so far and hopefully it can continue.

“There is no doubt she is in great order and she is really as good as she can be, it’s the best I’ve ever seen her look and generally that translates to good runs. That was the case at Goodwood and I think she’s a little bit fitter for this run, so I think we are right where we need to be.”

Only a short head separated Asfoora and Big Evs at Goodwood and despite the titanic tussle on track, there has been a growing bond between the two teams on the sidelines as they embrace their sporting rivalry.

“The Big Evs team, the owners and Mick the trainer are lovely people,” continued Dwyer.

“We managed to have a drink with them after the race at Goodwood and congratulate and commiserate with them and I look forward to catching up with them again and hopefully we get to turn the tables on them.”

Defending champion Live In The Dream blazed a trail to give trainer Adam West and jockey Sean Kirrane a fairytale success 12 months ago and a return to the Knavesmire in search of more heroics has always been top of the 2024 wish list.

Along with the consistent George Boughey-trained Believing, they add further spice to a deep contest which also includes dual Royal Ascot winner Bradsell who was third 12 months ago.

Archie Watson’s star returned from nearly a year off the track in fine style at Deauville earlier this month and connections are hopeful of another bold bid.

“I’ve spoken to Archie and he says the horse is in great form,” said Oliver St Lawrence, racing manager to Fawzi Nass of Bahrani owners Victorious Racing.

“Hopefully he can acquit himself well, Hollie (Doyle) was really happy with him at Deauville and thought he was back.

“The Deauville opposition was good, but it was not Group One standard, hopefully he can put his best foot forward. He’s drawn in stall three so hopefully there is some pace around him and hopefully there isn’t too much rain around.”

Ed Bethell’s Regional is another Group One winner in the mix and alongside fellow course and distance scorers Starlust (Ralph Beckett) and Clarendon House (Robert Cowell) brings Knavesmire form to the table.